Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MTBA stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

