Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $209,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11,762.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $321.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

