United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,558,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 223,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $6,186,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 40.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 391,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after buying an additional 111,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,110 in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

