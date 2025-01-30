Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $427,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $4,721.86 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,015.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4,422.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

