Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $145.72 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 274.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 653,874 shares of company stock valued at $93,721,154. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

