Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $126.36 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

