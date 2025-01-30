Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 443 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

