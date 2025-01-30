Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KRE opened at $63.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.