32,100 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

