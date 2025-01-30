Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

