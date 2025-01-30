NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

