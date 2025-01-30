Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $164,308,000 after buying an additional 1,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

