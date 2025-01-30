Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

