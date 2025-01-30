Code Waechter LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Code Waechter LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

