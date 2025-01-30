NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

