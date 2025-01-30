Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

