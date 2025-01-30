BCS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

