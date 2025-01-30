Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 3,047 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

