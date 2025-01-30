7,820 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 393.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mplx news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $696,790. This represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Mplx Profile



MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

