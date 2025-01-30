Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,555,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE XYL opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

