Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

