American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $137.63 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

