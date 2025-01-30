Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $256.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $142.26 and a 12 month high of $260.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.91.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

