JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. The company has a market cap of $750.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

