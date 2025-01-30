Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 168.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. This represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,548 shares of company stock valued at $179,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.