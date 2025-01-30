Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Lessened by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

