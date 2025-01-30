Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,355 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

