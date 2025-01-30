Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 670.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $46,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $3,616,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $3,041,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.03%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.