Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

