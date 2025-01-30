PFG Investments LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

