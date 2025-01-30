PFG Investments LLC Purchases 565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.