PFG Investments LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

