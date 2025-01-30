BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2199 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

