12,374 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
FDVV opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
