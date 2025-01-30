PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

