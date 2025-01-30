PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

