Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

Autodesk stock opened at $304.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

