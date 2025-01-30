Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Stride by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

