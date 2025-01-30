Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,151 shares of company stock worth $84,973,139 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $183.01 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

