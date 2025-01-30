PFG Investments LLC Sells 753 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

