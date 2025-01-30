PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after buying an additional 1,197,086 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,703,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,710,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGOL opened at $26.30 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

