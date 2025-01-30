Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 822 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.