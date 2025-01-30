Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

