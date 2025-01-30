Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $332,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.