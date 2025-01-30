PFG Investments LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average is $181.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

