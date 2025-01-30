Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 980 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.0% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $877,433.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,546 shares in the company, valued at $78,187,223.40. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,759.10. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,042 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

