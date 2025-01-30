Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $353,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,489 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,106 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,943 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,150 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the airline’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -453.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.57%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

