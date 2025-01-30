Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ArcBest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.91.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $428,649.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,407.50. This trade represents a 14.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,150.60. This represents a 67.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

