Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 844.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMI opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.