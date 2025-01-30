Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.